Bombardier Unveils BOND As Customer Behind June 2025 Landmark Order And Service Agreement



BOND will enter the thriving business aviation market through their US$1.7B firm order for 50 Bombardier aircraft and a comprehensive service agreement

Long-term, first-of-its-kind service agreement ensures BOND benefits from Bombardier's global support network and industry-best service capabilities Challenger and Global aircraft selected to power BOND's fleet reinforce Bombardier's leadership in performance, comfort and reliability

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to unveil BOND as the company behind its previously disclosed 50-aircraft firm order and service agreement, valued at US$1.7 billion. The ceremony was held today at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, where BOND also revealed its brand identity to the industry. As part of the ceremony, BOND also announced that the order includes Challenger and Global aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027 1.

BOND has chosen Bombardier exclusively to launch its operations-marking a significant milestone for both companies. This landmark order, which includes a comprehensive service contract, reflects BOND's confidence in Bombardier's industry-leading aircraft and its commitment to delivering the highest level of quality and support.

“BOND's exclusive choice of Bombardier's aircraft and services speaks volumes about the trust they place in our people, our products, and in the values of excellence and integrity that define our company,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier.“Bombardier's jets are best in class. This, coupled with a service network voted number 1 in recent industry surveys, places our team in a unique position to deliver BOND with an offering rooted in product quality, reliability and predictable care.”

“As someone who has spent their career in private aviation, I'm excited to have the best planes in the world to offer to our customers at BOND,” said Bill Papariella, Chairman and Group CEO of BOND.“Our relationship with their team spans many years through my previous work in the aftermarket space at Jet Edge, and I've seen firsthand the culture, consistency, and service mindset that make Bombardier exceptional. This relationship isn't simply about aircraft-it's about shared values and a long-term commitment to redefining reliability and care in private aviation. The capital markets' response to our announcement in June validated that belief. What we're building with BOND is a continuation of that same vision I began at Jet Edge: that great aviation companies are built around service, and Bombardier is the best in the world to help us deliver on that promise.”

By selecting Bombardier aircraft, BOND ensures its discerning customers will benefit from best-in-class performance, reliability, and an elevated passenger experience from takeoff to landing. The business relationship is built on a foundation of trust and a shared vision for excellence, with both companies dedicated to forging a strong, enduring bond that will support BOND's ambitious business plans.

The long-term service agreement is a key pillar of this collaboration, designed to ensure BOND's fleet operates at peak performance from day one. Through this agreement, BOND will benefit from Bombardier's full suite of maintenance and support services-including access to its global network of service centers, 24/7 technical support, parts availability, and predictive maintenance tools. This comprehensive coverage not only maximizes aircraft uptime but also delivers operational peace of mind, allowing BOND to focus on delivering a seamless, elevated experience to its clientele.

The order, initially announced in June 2025, also includes 70 new aircraft purchase options; if all options are exercised, the total aircraft and services value would reach more than US$4 billion2.

