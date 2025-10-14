UAE President's Adviser Says Trump Deserves Recognition For Halting Gaza War

Dr Anwar Gargash, top Emirati politician and adviser to the UAE President, has said that US President Donald Trump deserves recognition for halting the Gaza war.

He said that Trump supported the peace plan, making it it the official American initiative, and rallying the international community around it in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

"From this point, a new phase of discussions and details begins, after the war of extermination has ended and the region has been saved from the repercussions of endless escalation," he added.

Earlier, Trump commended the UAE's prominent role in supporting his peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

On Monday, Trump was in Egypt's resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to co-chair a summit on peace in the Middle East. Trump and leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey signed a comprehensive document on the ceasefire deal .

He declared "peace in the Middle East" in his speech to a gathering of world leaders in Egypt to inaugurate his plan to end the war in Gaza. Trump called the agreement that brought about a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas "a triumph" as he thanked mediators from the Arab and Muslim world.

“The momentous breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza. It's, with God's help, it will be the new beginning for an entire beautiful Middle East,” Trump said.“From this moment forward, we can build a region that's strong and stable and prosperous and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," he added.

Trump expressed his gratitude to the Arab and Islamic countries that supported the agreement, most notably the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.