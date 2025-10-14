Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


QSE Index Closes Lower

2025-10-14 03:50:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed lower on Tuesday, declining by 90.03 points, or 0.83 percent, to reach 10,745.92 points.

During the session, a total of 117,734,869 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 371,044,552.716, through 22,553 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 11 companies rose during the session, while 33 companies saw their stocks decline. 8 companies maintained its previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 643,449,830,619.294, compared to QAR 650,556,894,582.019 in the previous session.

