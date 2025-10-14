Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Behind Petroperú's Bond Comeback: Politics, Pemex And A Quiet State Backstop


2025-10-14 03:15:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petroperú's dollar bonds have staged an unlikely rally-about 14% since July-despite yet another bout of political turmoil in Lima. Investors are betting less on the oil company's earnings and more on the Peruvian state's willingness to stand behind it.

The wager held even after President Dina Boluarte was impeached on October 10 and Congress chief José Jerí was sworn in as interim leader.

Two forces explain the shift. First, Peru has moved-piecemeal but clearly-to prop up its refiner. In April, the government converted 6 billion soles of loans into Petroperú equity, having already taken over some debt service and extended guarantees.

In late September, the Finance Ministry authorized a fresh domestic bond (roughly $287 million) to refinance obligations tied to those guarantees. None of this fixes the balance sheet, but it reassures bondholders that payments won't be missed.

Second, Mexico offered a regional blueprint. This year it raised about $12 billion in“pre-capitalized” notes for Pemex, then financed a $10 billion bond buyback and flagged more than $14 billion of additional support for 2026.



Investors see a lighter, Peruvian version as feasible-especially since Petroperú's total debt, near $7 billion, is a fraction of Pemex 's near-$100 billion burden.
Petroperú's Rally Tests Policy Credibility and Debt Fix
The fundamentals remain shaky. The $6 billion Talara refinery upgrade ran over budget and has faced outages. Pipeline attacks have periodically disrupted flows. Ratings still reflect tight liquidity.

Politics adds uncertainty: Jerí must form a cabinet, including the finance minister who will decide whether Peru repeats small“band-aid” measures or adopts a more structured fix.

What to watch now is simple and decisive: the mechanics of any debt rework and the stability of operations. A credible plan-one that lengthens maturities, locks in funding, and keeps Talara reliably supplied-could compress spreads further.

A return to stop-gaps would leave Peru paying a higher risk premium. For readers outside Peru, the lesson is broader. In Latin America's state-energy giants, bond prices often move on politics and policy capacity, not cash flows alone.

Petroperú's rally is a referendum on Peru's backstop-and on whether it can turn ad hoc support into a durable solution.

MENAFN14102025007421016031ID1110196167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search