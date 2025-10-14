MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) QStory Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Workforce Management Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – October 14, 2025 – Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that QStory has received the 2025 European Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the workforce management industry for its innovative, flexible and employee-centric workforce management platform that drives significant gains in business performance and enhances employee satisfaction.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market positioning, customer satisfaction and competitive advantage. This recognises forward-thinking organisations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

“We're incredibly honoured to receive Frost & Sullivan's Award for Best Practices in the European Workforce Management Industry and proud of the entire QStory team, whose dedication makes this possible,” said Fiona Coleman, CEO & Co-Founder, QStory.“Our mission has always been to empower organisations with technology that improves performance while enhancing the employee experience. Following on from our 2021 Product Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, this recognition builds on our commitment to driving innovation and creating meaningful, positive impact in transforming how our industry engages its people.”

Frost & Sullivan commends QStory for setting a high standard in workforce management technology, elevating how organisations approach employee engagement, operational flexibility and real-time management. The QStory platform stands out for its ability to address the evolving needs of modern employers, combining advanced artificial intelligence, flexible scheduling and employee-centric functionality to achieve concrete, positive outcomes for both organisations and their people.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. QStory excelled in both, demonstrating a visionary approach to product innovation and a proven ability to deliver solutions that drive tangible value for customers. Alexander Michael, Vice President, ICT at Frost & Sullivan, commented,“The QStory platform embodies a fundamental shift in thinking: employee experience and business performance are not opposing forces but mutually reinforcing. By combining flexible technology with user-led innovation and cultural alignment, QStory delivers a workforce management solution that meets the complex demands of modern employers while empowering their teams to thrive.”

The company's commitment to co-creation with clients, modular product design and continuous enhancement of its platform ensures that its solution remains closely aligned with customer needs and inspires a strong sense of partnership and advocacy that has resulted in high levels of customer loyalty and industry-leading retention rates.

QStory's introduction of features such as Agent Flex empowers agents with greater autonomy and flexibility, directly addressing real-world challenges and setting new benchmarks for workforce motivation. The modular architecture of the platform allows organisations to adopt and scale features as needed, supporting diverse operational models across both front and back-office environments. QStory's clients report significant improvements in employee satisfaction and retention, with one client reducing attrition rates from over 60% to around 25%.

As enterprises seek to simplify their technology stacks, QStory's principal advantage lies in unifying capabilities that would otherwise require multiple separate systems for agent engagement, workforce management and real-time automation. This all-in-one approach not only delivers cost efficiencies but also simplifies procurement, support and integration across departments.

QStory is a complete Workforce Management platform that eliminates the trade-offs between operational efficiency, customer service, and employee experience. From forecasting and scheduling to intraday automation and agent empowerment, our AI-driven solution transforms operations across the front-line, back-office, in field and branches – unlocking smarter, more agile performance, without compromise. Backed by decades of experience in workforce planning, we work closely with customers to align our platform to their strategies. Helping them not only to implement new tools, but rethink the way work gets done.

