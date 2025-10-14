Kingdom Hopeful Sharm El-Sheikh Summit Will Help End War On Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs stated that the Kingdom is hopeful that the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in Cairo will contribute to ending the war on Gaza.In a statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry said it hopes the summit will lead to the delivery of adequate and sustained humanitarian aid, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the launch of practical steps toward a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali, praised US President Donald Trump for spearheading efforts aimed at pushing an agreement to end the war, de-escalation, peacebuilding, preventing expelling Palestinians and declaring that he would not allow for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.Majali affirmed that Jordan will continue working with regional and international partners to achieve a just peace that ensures the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially the end of the occupation and establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as per the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.