PAC Storage Showcases Ultra-High-Performance 5000 Series Storage At NAB Show New York 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New NVMe and Hybrid Platforms Deliver Up to 50 GB/s Throughput, 1.3 Million IOPS, and Multi-Protocol Flexibility for Demanding Enterprise Workflows

Irvine, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Storage, a U.S.-based manufacturer of enterprise-grade on-premise storage solutions, will debut its next-generation storage platforms at the NAB Show New York 2025, held October 22–23, 2025 at the Javits Center. Visit Booth #628 to experience the new PAC Storage 5000 All Flash NVMe and 5000 Hybrid 90-Bay systems engineered for high-performance media, AI, and enterprise data workflows.

The PAC Storage 5000 All Flash NVMe system delivers extreme performance with throughput up to 50 GB/s read and 25 GB/s write, and up to 1.3 million IOPS, enabling ultra-low latency for 8K video editing, real-time rendering, AI/ML workloads, and high-speed analytics. Built on a dual active-active architecture, it supports 200GbE RDMA and SAS 24G expansion, ensuring maximum bandwidth and scalability.

The PAC Storage 5000 Hybrid 90-Bay combines high-capacity HDD storage with SSD tiering and optional NVMe acceleration, delivering up to 45 GB/s read and 20 GB/s write performance and over 2.5 PB in a single 4U chassis - ideal for high-density media archives, post-production, and large-scale enterprise environments.

Both platforms are scalable and support block (SAN), file (NAS), object (S3), and cloud gateway protocols simultaneously, are fully redundant with 99.999% uptime, and include a 3-Year Advanced Replacement Warranty (upgradeable to 10 years). PAC Storage's hands-on technical support is based in the US with the offices in Florida, Texas and California to cover all time zones. These systems ship in 2-3 weeks.

For details or to schedule a meeting, visit or see PAC Storage at Booth #628

CONTACT: Krista Crane PAC Storage 949.939.2819 ...