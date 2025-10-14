Sidetrade: Revenue For The First Nine Months Of 2025 Up 13% At Constant Exchange Rates
(€m)
|First Nine months 2025
|First Nine months 2024
|Change
|SaaS Subscriptions
|38.7
|33.0
|+17%
|Revenue
|44.4
|39.7
|+12%
2025 figures are from unaudited consolidated data.
Sidetrade continues to deliver sustained revenue growth . For the first nine months of 2025, the Group reported consolidated revenue of €44.4 million , up 13% at constant currency and 12% on a reported basis.
SaaS subscription revenue reached €38.7 million , an increase of 19% at constant currency (17% reported). On a comparable scope basis (excluding SHS Viveon), organic growth reached 12% , confirming the resilience of Sidetrade's recurring revenue base in a challenging economic environment.
The Group's strategic focus on enterprise accounts continues to drive growth. Subscriptions from companies with annual revenue above €2.5 billion rose 30% and now account for more than half of the customer base (54%). This strong performance underscores Sidetrade's strong traction among multinational clients.
International operations remain a key growth driver for the Group, with 69% of revenue in the first nine months of 2025 generated outside France, reflecting continued expansion and strengthened global footprint.
Gold Medal from EthiFinance for Sidetrade, now ranking among the top 15% of high-performing companies evaluated by EcoVadis
Sidetrade has further strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials by ranking among the top 15% of companies assessed by EcoVadis , the global benchmark in sustainability ratings. The Group once again earned the Silver Medal , with a score of 70/100 , recognizing the maturity of its ESG program.
Sidetrade also received the Gold Medal from EthiFinance , an independent ESG rating agency recognized for its alignment with the EU sustainability standards (Taxonomy and CSRD), achieving an ESG score of 77/100 . This distinction places Sidetrade a mong Europe's leading tech companies in governance, social impact, and environmental performance. The Group stood out for its advanced initiatives in human rights, diversity, responsible procurement, and carbon management, as well as the transparency of its non-financial reporting.
With this dual recognition, Sidetrade reaffirms its status as a sustainability leader in enterprise technology .
Next financial announcement
Annual Revenue for 2025: January 20, 2026 (after the stock market closes)
About Sidetrade ( )
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud , thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.
