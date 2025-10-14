403
AI Keynote Speaker On Sales Shane Gibson To Headline Channelnext Calgary, October 2324, 2025
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The role of artificial intelligence in sales is no longer a future concept. It is shaping the way teams sell, serve, and grow right now. This fall, the ChannelNext Conference in Calgary, Alberta (October 23–24, 2025) will bring together innovators from across the technology channel to explore what comes next.
One of the event's highlights will be a keynote from Shane Gibson, a globally recognized AI keynote speaker on sales and founder of The Professional Sales Academy . His session,“From AI Tools to an AI Growth Mindset: AI-Driven Channel Sales and Business Growth Strategies for 2025 and Beyond,” will dive into how Managed Service Providers and sales organizations can move beyond experimentation to long-term transformation.
“AI isn't here to take your job; it's here to change how you do it,” says Gibson.“Sales leaders who combine emotional intelligence with the strategic use of AI will outperform those who rely only on old playbooks.”
Julian Lee, Founder of ChannelNext, shares a similar perspective.“AI is already redefining how MSPs attract and engage customers. Shane brings a rare mix of experience and foresight that helps our audience translate these big ideas into clear next steps.”
During his keynote, Gibson will unpack strategies that help channel leaders and AI MSPs:
Build a growth mindset around AI adoption rather than chasing trends
Rethink sales playbooks to align with data-driven decision-making
Use AI tools to strengthen prospecting, forecasting, and customer engagement
Develop AI-enhanced teams that blend technology with genuine human connection
Now entering its third decade, ChannelNext remains Canada's leading platform for MSPs, IT consultants, system integrators, and vendors looking to future-proof their business models. More details and registration information can be found at ChannelNext
.
