Tom Lee's Bitmine Bought The Dip During Ethereum's 'Flash Crash'
BitMine, which is run by chairman and well-known Wall Street analyst Tom Lee, bought 202,037 Ethereum tokens when the price collapsed on Oct. 10.
The firm now holds over three million ETH, or 2.5% of the total supply, which is valued at about $11.84 billion U.S.
BitMine, a serial crypto acquirer, has a stated goal of acquiring 5% of all Ethereum on the market.
Under Lee's direction, the firm took advantage as the price of Ethereum fell from $4,500 U.S. to as low as $3,500 U.S. on Oct. 10.
The flash crash, which took down the entire crypto market, occurred as trade tensions between U.S. and China flared, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening 100% tariffs on imported Chinese goods.
Ethereum has since rebounded to trade at $3,950 U.S. on Oct. 14, though crypto prices are again trending lower and ETH is down 7% over the past 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment