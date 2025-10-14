Nyasha Karimakwenda
-
Associate Research Scientist,
Wellesley College
Nyasha Karimakwenda, Ph.D., is an associate research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women, where she examines gender-based violence in various African contexts, mechanisms for mitigating such violence, and best practices for supporting survivors.
She holds over a decade of experience in implementing and leading research and advocacy projects in collaboration with academic, nonprofit, and public sector entities in Africa and the African diaspora. Her interdisciplinary and feminist research has explored manifestations and sociocultural drivers of violence against women in historical and contemporary periods. She also documents the complexities of women's help-seeking journeys in the aftermath of sexual violence, and institutional responses to gender-based violence.Experience
-
2012–present
Researcher, Scholar & Consultant, University of Cape Town & Independent
-
University of Cape Town, PhD
Yale University , MA
Northeastern University School of Law, JD
Wellesley College, BA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment