Tens Of Thousands March In Brussels Against Gov't Austerity Measures
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the Belgian capital Brussels on Tuesday in a massive national protest that drew more than 100,000 participants, according to the General Federation of Belgian Labour (FGTB), to denounce the austerity policies pursued by Prime Minister Bart De Wever and his government.
Belgium's major trade unions organized the demonstration to demand better social and economic conditions and to call for "decent jobs and fair pensions," amid government plans to cut public spending and reform the pension system by abolishing special regimes and limiting unemployment benefits to two years only.
The march, which started from Brussels' North Station (Gare du Nord) and headed toward the South Station (Gare du Midi), saw broad participation from trade unions, civil organizations and teachers protesting against cuts to the education budget as part of the government's austerity policy.
The protest led to partial paralysis of public transport, according to the Belgian Ministry of the Interior, as all flights to and from Brussels and Charleroi airports were canceled, and tram and bus services were disrupted across most of the capital. Police also urged residents to avoid driving in the city during the day.
The large-scale mobilization comes ahead of the Belgian government's presentation of the 2026 draft budget, which includes major spending cuts, a move that has drawn strong opposition from unions and various professional sectors. (end)
