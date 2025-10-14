403
Germaplast showcases Its Custom Plastic Components at Beautyworld Middle East 2025
(MENAFN- BUSINESSFRANCE) United Arab Emirates – October 14, 2025 - Germaplast, a French specialist in technical plastic injection molding, will exhibit at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, taking place from october 27th to 29th, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center at the French Pavilion - Sheikh Saeed Hall, (Stand S2-C40A). Renowned for its ability to design and produce custom plastic parts for the luxury industry, Germaplast aims to expand its commercial footprint in the United Arab Emirates and develop new industrial partnerships in the region.
Industrial expertise dedicated to the demands of luxury brands
Based in Izernore, in the heart of France’s Plastics Valley, Germaplast brings over 40 years of expertise in custom plastic injection molding for the luxury, perfumery, and cosmetics sectors. The company supports major international brands, delivering both aesthetic and technical components.
Germaplast stands out with its fully robotized production facility, equipped with 30 electric injection molding machines ranging from 50 to 400 tons. These machines are capable of producing mono-injection, bi-injection, and overmolded parts. Its solutions combine injection molding expertise with a range of complementary processes, including:
• Decoration (electroplating, metallization, lacquering, hot stamping, pad printing, screen printing)
• Automated or manual assembly
• Bonding of decorative components (pearls, rings, inserts)
• Sourcing of metal, or magnetic parts
An integrated workshop for the fine-tuning and maintenance of entrusted tooling also enables full control over the entire design and production chain, ensuring a high level of precision, repeatability, and surface quality.
A complete and customizable offering for the Middle East
Experiencing annual growth of 10 to 12% since 2019, Germaplast offers customized, distinctive, and competitive plastic packaging solutions, supported by personalized and individualized customer service.
As an expert in overmolding counterweights and premium components, Germaplast already serves clients in the United Arab Emirates. One of its key partners, Amouage, a luxury perfumery founded in Oman in 1983, has chosen Germaplast’s expertise in transitioning from zamak components to plastic alternatives that replicate the same weight and tactile feel.
A recognized and tangible CSR commitment
Germaplast is strongly committed to the circular economy. Its cooling system operates in a closed-loop water circuit. Industrial waste is also sorted, treated, and recovered, which has earned the company the French MORE (MObilised for REcycling) label, the ECOVADIS Silver Medal, and the Gold Medal for Decarbonization.
The company also leverages its expertise in processing specialty materials such as Surlyn®, known for its qualities in perfumery and cosmetics, and copolyesters like Tritan, prized for their chemical resistance and BPA-free properties. Germaplast also uses custom-compounded materials to optimize environmental impact. Through constant monitoring and experimentation, it integrates innovative, low-impact solutions and develops projects using bio-based plastics.
