South Korea Reveals Constructing Nuclear Bunker Under Public Gym
(MENAFN) South Korean officials have announced plans to establish the nation's inaugural nuclear shelter for civilians beneath a public sports facility, according to a media outlet on Monday.
This protective structure is set to be built beneath a sizable housing complex located in the heart of Seoul.
Authorities from the capital have cited the rising danger posed by potential military actions from North Korea as the primary justification for the initiative, as stated by the news agency.
Additionally, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was reportedly referenced as a contributing element fueling concerns over future global instability.
Spanning more than 2,100 square meters, the shelter will be designed to accommodate up to 1,020 individuals. It will be located on the third underground level of a new housing development, which is projected to be finished by 2028.
The complex is expected to consist of 16 tall residential towers, providing more than 1,200 living units.
As detailed by the publication, the bunker will be constructed on the site that previously housed the Seongdong Detention Center in Garak-dong.
The facility will reportedly be equipped with air purification, potable water storage, and waste disposal systems, allowing it to sustain occupants for two weeks in the case of a nuclear, chemical, or biological incident.
Outside of emergency situations, the shelter will serve the community as a fitness center.
“Because modern threats are different from those in the past, we’re launching this project to expand the role of civil defense shelters,” a city representative, who remained unnamed, told the media outlet.
