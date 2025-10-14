J & K Cong Chief Accuses NC Of Repeated Betrayal After Tiff Over RS Seat

J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra on Tuesday accused Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) of“repeated betrayal of trust” and said by denying Congress a safe seat in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, its alliance partner is moving away from the INDIA bloc.

Karra, who chaired an important meeting of the party members on Sunday, spoke in no uncertain terms about the differences with the NC and accused it of having“questionable motives” since the formation of the alliance government in the Union Territory.

“We have submitted our report to the party headquarters for taking further action,” Karra told PTI over phone.

He said the NC's actions exposed an intent to marginalise Congress while exploiting its support.

During the Sunday meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief gave a detailed breakdown of the partnership with the NC to six MLAs and other office bearers.

“By backtracking on the promise of providing a single safe seat in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the National Conference is tactically moving away from the INDIA alliance,” Karra said.

He outlined grievances against the alliance partner's leadership ahead of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections on October 24 and termed it as the tipping point.

“The NC president, Farooq Abdullah, had explicitly promised one safe seat to the Congress in recognition of its pivotal role,” he said, adding the denial of this commitment was deemed a“blatant betrayal” and a violation of the fundamental principles of alliance dharma.