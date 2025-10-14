Managemy Premieres New Ai Workflow Copilot At ITC Vegas 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Ai capability enables carriers to build and update insurance workflows without IT costs or delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageMy, the deep front-end platform for insurance carriers, today premiered a new Ai Workflow Copilot at Insurtech Connect (ITC) Vegas 2025. Built inside the ManageMy platform , the chat-based tool helps carriers design and update digital journeys - including complex API connections - without coding or IT delays.

For many carriers, challenges range from general integration needs to specific workflow changes - such as updating a claims intake step or adjusting routing rules - that often trigger long handoffs between business and technical teams. ManageMy's Ai Workflow Copilot removes these roadblocks by letting teams describe the changes they want in plain language. The system then proposes updates with a clear summary and ready-to-review configuration, so teams can validate and launch updates in hours instead of weeks.

The tool lives inside XPerience Studio, the platform's no-code command center, and is powered by a proprietary Ai model trained specifically on ManageMy's workflow schema and documentation. This ensures results are secure, consistent, and aligned to the needs of carriers. Additional capabilities include:



Validate workflow logic pre-launch to reduce errors and rework

Auto-generate documentation and flow diagrams to streamline cross-team handoffs

Suggest reusable templates and connectors to accelerate API integrations Maintain audit trails and enforce approvals before any changes go live

“Our Ai Workflow Copilot is a step-change in how insurers build and adapt their digital ecosystems,” said Mark Moran, Chief Product Officer at ManageMy.“By combining intelligent automation with intuitive design, we're enabling carriers to deliver customer experiences at a high speed of change - without the traditional time and cost barriers.”

In early testing, carriers can cut workflow build time by 50–80%, enabling faster launches of both customer and agent-facing experiences. The Ai Workflow Copilot, and additional Ai tools, will be available to select carriers in the coming months under ManageMy Labs – the company's R&D program for exploring and testing next-generation features for carriers.

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs, improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

