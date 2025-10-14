Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market Forecast Report 2024-2033 Biobanking Cold Storage Market To Double By 2033, Reaching $2.88 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the biobanking cold storage equipment market is driven by the rising demand for preserving biological samples essential for genomics and biotechnology research. Market segmentation includes equipment (dominated by freezers and cryogenic systems), accessories, software, and services. Notable companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Azenta contribute to market advancements through technological innovation in ultra-cold storage solutions. Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global biobanking cold storage equipment market, valued at $1.41 billion in 2023, is on a robust growth trajectory and is anticipated to reach $2.88 billion by 2033. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.55% between 2024 and 2033. The global biobanking cold storage equipment market is experiencing robust growth due to the increasing demand for the long-term preservation of biological samples, such as human tissues, blood, and DNA. These samples are pivotal in research areas such as genomics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, fueling the need for advanced cold storage solutions. The market is segmented by offerings, including equipment, accessories and consumables, software, and services.

Among these, the equipment segment dominates, with freezers, cryogenic storage systems, and refrigerators being essential components in biobanks. Technological advancements in temperature control systems, along with the growing trend towards personalized medicine, have heightened the need for high-quality and reliable cold storage solutions. Furthermore, as regulatory requirements for biobanks become more stringent, the demand for robust and secure cold storage equipment is expected to rise. The increasing investment in research and development of precision medicine further contributes to the market's expansion.

Regional Segmentation: Europe Europe remains the leading region in the global biobanking cold storage equipment market. The region is home to the highest number of biobanks, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and development, and government support for life sciences initiatives. Countries like the U.K, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are key contributors, with substantial investments in precision medicine, genomics, and biomedical research. Additionally, Europe's strict regulatory environment for biobanks ensures the demand for high-quality cold storage solutions, further boosting market growth. The presence of major players and research institutions also strengthens Europe's dominant position in the market. North America North America, particularly the U.S., holds a significant share of the global biobanking cold storage equipment market. The region benefits from advanced technological capabilities, a strong pharmaceutical industry, and substantial investments in life sciences research. The growing trend toward personalized medicine, alongside major healthcare organizations and academic research institutions, drives demand for reliable cold storage equipment. The region also benefits from favorable government policies that encourage the establishment of biobanks, thus contributing to market growth. Asia-Pacific The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for biobanking cold storage equipment. Rapid advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, coupled with increasing research investments, drive the growth of biobanks in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. These countries are expanding their biobanking infrastructure to support the growing demand for genomics research, diagnostics, and precision medicine. The rise in healthcare expenditures and the increasing number of clinical trials in the region also stimulate demand for advanced cold storage solutions. As the region continues to invest in biobanking capabilities, the demand for efficient and scalable cold storage equipment will continue to rise. Middle East & Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is a developing market for biobanking cold storage equipment. While currently holding a smaller market share, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advancing their biobanking infrastructure, supported by growing investments in biotechnology and genomics. Increasing research collaborations and awareness about the importance of biobanks in medical research are driving demand for cold storage solutions in the region. Latin America Latin America is experiencing steady growth in the biobanking cold storage equipment market, particularly in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. Government initiatives and a growing biotechnology sector are contributing to market expansion. However, economic challenges and lower research investments in some countries limit growth, though demand for cold storage solutions is expected to rise as the region develops its healthcare and research infrastructure.

Recent Developments in the Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market

In August 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a new clinical and commercial ultra-cold storage facility in Bleiswijk, Netherlands, expanding its European clinical trial network to address the increasing demand for ultra-cold storage solutions critical for advanced therapies like cell and gene therapies.

In August 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the TSX Universal Series ULT Freezers, offering tighter temperature control, faster recovery times, and enhanced energy efficiency.

In February 2024: Azenta, Inc. has launched the BioArc Ultra, an eco-friendly automated ultracold sample management solution, designed to improve performance in large-scale biorepositories. In February 2024: PHC Corporation of North America has launched the new model of PHCbi brand VIP ECO SMART ultra-low temperature freezer series, for use in facilities including pharmaceutical companies, medical institutions, and universities. Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The competitive landscape of the global biobanking cold storage equipment market is dominated by several key players, each offering cutting-edge technologies to meet the growing demand for reliable cold storage solutions. Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azenta, Inc., and PHC Holding Corporation are at the forefront, providing a wide range of equipment including freezers, cryogenic storage systems, and refrigerators that cater to diverse biobanking needs. Other prominent players like Haier Biomedical, Eppendorf SE, and Trane Technologies plc offer specialized cold storage systems designed to meet the rigorous demands of biobanks.

The market is highly competitive, with these players continually advancing their product portfolios by integrating digital technologies like cloud-based monitoring and automation. Companies such as MGI Tech Co., Ltd, Arctiko, Labcold, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Avantor, Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Hamilton Company, and IC Biomedical also contribute to the market through innovation and strategic partnerships, positioning themselves as strong contenders in this growing industry.

Some prominent names established in the global biobanking cold storage equipment market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azenta, Inc.

PHC Holding Corporation

Haier Biomedical

Eppendorf SE

Trane Technologies plc

MGI Tech Co., Ltd

Labcold

Avantor, Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Hamilton Company IC Biomedical, LLC

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market: Overview

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Regulatory Framework

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.4 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market, Supply/ Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Growing Investments and Funding for Biobanks

1.5.1.2 Increasing R&D Activities Using Biospecimens in Precision Medicine

1.5.1.3 Technological Advancements and Automation in Biobanking

1.5.1.4 Increasing Trend in Preservation of Cord Blood Stem Cells from Newborns

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Elevated Operational Costs for Biobanks

1.5.2.2 High Legal and Ethical Challenges

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Emerging Economies to Provide Lucrative Opportunities

2 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market (by Offering), $Million, 2022-2033

2.1 By Offering Summary

2.1.1 Equipment

2.1.2 Accessories and Consumables

2.1.3 Software

2.1.4 Service

3 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market (by End User), $Million, 2022-2033

3.1 By End User Summary

3.1.1 Hospitals and Biobanks

3.1.2 Academic and Research Institutions

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.1.4 Other End Users

4 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market (By Region), $Million, 2022-2033

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Latin America

4.6 Middle East and Africa

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Strategic Developments, January 2021- December 2024

5.2 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azenta, Inc.

PHC Holding Corporation

Haier Biomedical

Eppendorf SE

Trane Technologies plc

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Arctiko

Labcold

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Avantor, Inc.

BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Hamilton Company IC Biomedical, LLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Biobanking Cold Storage Equipment Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900