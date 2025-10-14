The Cost Of Living Reality Check: Who's Feeling It Most And What's At Stake

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- More than two years into the UK's cost-of-living crisis, the financial pressure shows no signs of easing, and neither does the toll it's taking on people's everyday lives. According to Lifetime's latest national survey of 1,000 adults, the emotional and lifestyle impact of rising costs is hitting certain groups significantly harder than others.

A Clear Generational Divide

Generation Z and Millennials report the highest levels of financial strain. Nearly one in three young people say their mental health has been negatively affected by rising costs in the past 12 months.

Over 37% of Millennials say rent or mortgage payments are one of their top cost pressures, compared to just 14.5% of Baby Boomers.

Even basic needs are a growing burden:

.80% of respondents in Northern Ireland say food bills are their number one concern

.Energy bills continue to dominate worry lists in most regions, peaking in the East Midlands (65.8%)

The Gender Gap is Widening

Women are feeling the cost-of-living crisis more acutely than men across almost every category:

.63.1% of women said energy bills are one of their top pressures (vs. 56.8% of men)

.11.3% of women worried about energy bills also cited food bills amongst their top three worries

.Only 12.3% of women said their lives haven't been impacted by rising costs, compared to 18.8% of men

Some Regions are Stretched to Breaking Point

The North West and North East report the highest emotional impact, with nearly one in three people saying rising costs have affected their mental health. Contrary to popular opinion, even Londoners are feeling the squeeze with the capital's residents more likely to report multiple areas of pressure, especially when it comes to childcare, rent, and travel costs.

“We hear a lot about inflation cooling, but for many people, day-to-day life hasn't got easier – just more draining”, says Andy Wealthall, Lifetime's COO.“These findings show that the cost-of-living crisis is also a confidence crisis. It's wearing down people's resilience, especially in groups that were already more vulnerable.”

Savings and Security at Risk

Over half of respondents in the South West, Scotland and Wales say their ability to save has been impacted. This puts long-term financial security at risk, especially for those already struggling with confidence or financial literacy.

Lifetime's Response

Lifetime provides personalised financial plans, coaching and wellbeing support to thousands of employees, families and individuals across the UK. The Lifetime Hub and App help people plan, prioritise and feel more in control of their money whatever they earn.

Andy adds,“Financial wellbeing isn't about big promises or scary spreadsheets. It's about meeting people where they are and helping them move forward, step by step.”

Explore the findings, including insights by gender, generation and region, in 'Money & Mindset: A UK Financial Wellbeing Report' available to download via .