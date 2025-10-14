Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Portugal Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 12 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, And 11 Major Operators/Investors


2025-10-14 05:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Excel database on the Portugal data center market, providing detailed analysis and insights into 12 existing and 5 upcoming data centers in locations like Lisbon, Madeira, and Sines. Gain valuable information on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing, including quarter, half, and full rack options, as well as wholesale pricing. Major developers like Start Campus and Edged Energy are leading the expansion, with Lisbon poised to dominate upcoming capacity. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and consultants, this database is essential for understanding Portugal's evolving data center landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The upcoming data center power capacity is more than 6x the existing capacity. The total upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach more than 50,000 racks.

Start Campus and Merlin Properties with Edged Energy are the largest upcoming data center developers in the Portugal market. In terms of location, Lisbon to dominate the upcoming data center market with the major share of total capacity.

New data centers like Templus and Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) are entering the market.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 12 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (12 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Portugal Data Center Market Database

  • Atlas Edge
  • Claranet
  • DECSIS
  • Equinix
  • Merlin Properties + Edged Energy
  • NOS
  • Portugal Telecom (Altice)
  • Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
  • REN
  • Start Campus
  • Templus

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

