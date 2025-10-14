Graphano Expands Graphite Zones At The Black Pearl Graphite Project

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) (" Graphano " or the " Company ") is pleased to report final assay results from the September 2025 drilling program at its 100% owned Black Pearl graphite project (" Black Pearl "). The primary focus of this first ever drill program at Black Pearl was on broadly evaluating the deposit's larger scale potential, enhancing the structural understanding of the area, and on graphite zone expansion. Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "Graphano's initial drilling program at the Black Pearl project has successfully confirmed extensive near-surface graphite mineralization across multiple conductive trends. These results underscore the district-scale potential of the Black Pearl-Standard Mine area and represent a significant milestone in expanding our resource base to support increasing graphite production in Quebec. As we continue advancing our projects, we are helping position Canada as a leading and reliable source of critical materials for the global clean energy and technology supply chains of tomorrow." Black Pearl is a large property consisting of 84 claims covering 4,149 hectares and is unexplored outside the current area of drilling. The Black Pearl claims are located immediately east of Graphano's advanced-stage Standard Mine project (Figure 1), which has an initial indicated resource of 950,000 tonnes at 6.27% Cg, and inferred resources of 980,000 tonnes at 7.16% Cg (see the report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, Lac Saguay Graphite Project, Quebec, Canada" with an effective date of July 15, 2025, and a report date of August 29, 2025, as prepared by Mercator Geological Services Limited and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ). Significant near surface mineralization continues to be outlined along the multiple conductive trends evaluated by the drill program. Hole BP25-06, completed to test a conductive target on the central portion of the grid, returned a broad zone of mineralization assaying 4.81 % Cg over 12.25 metres including 6.63% Cg over 7.07 metres, at an approximate vertical depth of only 25 metres. This mineralization remains open in all directions. Full assay results from the nine-hole drill program are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole locations in Figure 2. These encouraging near surface results highlight the considerable untested potential at Black Pearl but also reinforces the greater district scale potential of the largely unexplored Black Pearl - Standard Mine project area. Further exploration is warranted to follow-up this sector of mineralization on the property. Key Highlights (See Full Results in Table 1) Drilling and bedrock stripping has shown that all conductive trends evaluated are related to graphite mineralization. This reinforces the effectiveness of using airborne geophysical surveys to evaluate the district scale potential of this largely unexplored property. Current Holes

Drill Hole BP25-06 intersected 4.81% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 12.25 metres (m) starting at 32.85 m drilled depth and includes 6.63% Cg over 7.07 m. Drill Hole ST25-08 intersected two significant zones of 9.92% Cg over 3.20 m at 10.30 m, and 4.93% Cg over 6.70 m at 17.5 m that included 15.95% Cg over 1.60 m. Previous Holes

Drill Hole BP25-01 intersected 11.33% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 8.61 metres (m) starting at 18.64 m drilled depth;

Drill Hole ST25-02 intersected two zones of 4.53% Cg over 5.50 m at 20.50 m, and 7.95% Cg over 3.75 m at 31.90 m; and Drill Hole ST25-03 intersected three zones of 7.37% Cg over 4.70 m at 12.00 m, 7.01% Cg over 3.14m at 38.86 m and 4.77% Cg over 6.50m at 44.50 m. (Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. True widths are not currently known.) The four drill holes reported in this update (holes BP25-06 to 09) were drilled in separate areas of the grid. Holes BP25-06 and 09 targeted conductive trends in the north half. Holes BP25-07 and 08 were drilled near L0N to gain further structural information related to deformation and folding observed in the main Black Pearl stripped bedrock area. The ground geophysics indicate that the Hole BP25-06 mineralization may be the extension of the high-grade zones encountered in Holes BP25-01 and 02, located 200 m to the south (11.33% Cg over 8.61 m). Overall, the drill program shows: that all conductive trends tested are caused by graphite mineralization; the "eastern trend" tested by BP25-03, which encountered three significant zones, is approximately 800 m long and remains open at depth and to the north, beyond the northern 2025 stripped bedrock area which exposed high grade mineralization of up to 17.7% Cg including intervals of 6.15% Cg over 4.0 m; and holes BP25-01, 02 and 08 show multiple mineralized zones ranging to 8.61 m in drilled thickness, traced to a vertical depth of approximately 35 m and remaining open of expansion. Table 1 - Drill Hole Results

Black Pearl Graphite Project 2025 Exploration Drill Results Hole No. Azimuth

(True) Dip Grid

Northing Grid

Easting From

(m) To

(m) Thickness

(m) A1 % Cg BP25-01 275 -45 L0+05N 0+20E 10.83 11.32 0.49 15.10









18.64 27.25 8.61 11.33









45.95 46.80 0.85 6.73 BP25-02 275 -85 L0+05N 0+27E 12.73 13.21 0.48 6.46









20.50 26.00 5.50 4.53







including 23.00 26.00 3.00 6.65









31.90 35.65 3.75 7.95 BP25-03 275 -45 L0+05N 1+56E 12.00 16.70 4.70 7.37









25.14 25.64 0.50 9.94









38.86 42.00 3.14 7.01









44.50 51.00 6.50 4.77 BP25-04 275 -45 L1+00N 1+45E 8.25 10.30 2.05 4.95









30.16 30.90 0.74 3.55









47.75 48.15 0.40 4.92 BP25-05 275 -45 L0+95N 0+00E 35.90 36.70 0.80 2.43 BP25-06 275 -45 L1+95N 1+67E 32.85 45.10 12.25 4.81







including 34.03 41.10 7.07 6.63







including 34.03 38.00 3.97 9.69







and 43.15 43.85 0.70 10.20 BP25-07 225 -65 L0+50N 0+50E 65.20 65.60 0.40 6.40 BP25-08 335 -40 L0+22S 0+00E 0.25 1.10 0.85 16.50









10.30 13.50 3.20 9.92









17.50 24.20 6.70 4.93







including 21.60 23.20 1.60 15.95 BP25-09 275 -45 L4+00N 3+25E 29.40 30.80 1.40 1.84 Notes: A 1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling

In hole BP25-03, the interval from 12.0 to 16.7 metres grading 7.37% Cg over 4.7 metres includes a sample interval (from 12.0 to 13.0 metres) grading 8.09% Cg which had 30% core recovery.

UTM Nad 83, Zone 18

Select samples from the nine holes drilled from Black Pearl were submitted for assay analysis. A total of 620 m were drilled during the program. All drill core samples were sampled, stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (" ACTLABS "), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared), where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core sample program also included field duplicates, blanks and a graphite standard sample for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.







Figure 1 - Map of Graphano Claims and Black Pearl Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 - Map with the location of the drill holes at Standard

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.