Graphano Expands Graphite Zones At The Black Pearl Graphite Project
|Black Pearl Graphite Project
|2025 Exploration Drill Results
|Hole No.
| Azimuth
(True)
|Dip
| Grid
Northing
| Grid
Easting
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Thickness
(m) A1
|% Cg
|BP25-01
|275
|-45
|L0+05N
|0+20E
|10.83
|11.32
|0.49
|15.10
|
|
|
|
|
|18.64
|27.25
|8.61
|11.33
|
|
|
|
|
|45.95
|46.80
|0.85
|6.73
|BP25-02
|275
|-85
|L0+05N
|0+27E
|12.73
|13.21
|0.48
|6.46
|
|
|
|
|
|20.50
|26.00
|5.50
|4.53
|
|
|
|
|including
|23.00
|26.00
|3.00
|6.65
|
|
|
|
|
|31.90
|35.65
|3.75
|7.95
|BP25-03
|275
|-45
|L0+05N
|1+56E
|12.00
|16.70
|4.70
|7.37
|
|
|
|
|
|25.14
|25.64
|0.50
|9.94
|
|
|
|
|
|38.86
|42.00
|3.14
|7.01
|
|
|
|
|
|44.50
|51.00
|6.50
|4.77
|BP25-04
|275
|-45
|L1+00N
|1+45E
|8.25
|10.30
|2.05
|4.95
|
|
|
|
|
|30.16
|30.90
|0.74
|3.55
|
|
|
|
|
|47.75
|48.15
|0.40
|4.92
|BP25-05
|275
|-45
|L0+95N
|0+00E
|35.90
|36.70
|0.80
|2.43
|BP25-06
|275
|-45
|L1+95N
|1+67E
|32.85
|45.10
|12.25
|4.81
|
|
|
|
|including
|34.03
|41.10
|7.07
|6.63
|
|
|
|
|including
|34.03
|38.00
|3.97
|9.69
|
|
|
|
|and
|43.15
|43.85
|0.70
|10.20
|BP25-07
|225
|-65
|L0+50N
|0+50E
|65.20
|65.60
|0.40
|6.40
|BP25-08
|335
|-40
|L0+22S
|0+00E
|0.25
|1.10
|0.85
|16.50
|
|
|
|
|
|10.30
|13.50
|3.20
|9.92
|
|
|
|
|
|17.50
|24.20
|6.70
|4.93
|
|
|
|
|including
|21.60
|23.20
|1.60
|15.95
|BP25-09
|275
|-45
|L4+00N
|3+25E
|29.40
|30.80
|1.40
|1.84
|Notes:
|A 1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling
|
|In hole BP25-03, the interval from 12.0 to 16.7 metres grading 7.37% Cg over 4.7 metres includes a sample interval (from 12.0 to 13.0 metres) grading 8.09% Cg which had 30% core recovery.
|
|UTM Nad 83, Zone 18
Select samples from the nine holes drilled from Black Pearl were submitted for assay analysis. A total of 620 m were drilled during the program. All drill core samples were sampled, stored and shipped using industry best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (" ACTLABS "), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared), where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core sample program also included field duplicates, blanks and a graphite standard sample for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.
Figure 1 - Map of Graphano Claims and Black Pearl Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2 - Map with the location of the drill holes at Standard
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Graphano Energy
Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.
Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment