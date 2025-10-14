REGISTRATION OPEN FOR NEWLY EXPANDED JUNE 2026 'PNW COLLECTOR CONVENTION' FEATURING SPORTS CARDS, COINS, AND MORE

EINPresswire/ -- PNW Conventions LLC today announced its third annual PNW Collector Convention featuring sports cards, coins, comics, and more, will be held Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st, 2026 in Kennewick, WA inside the 20,000 sq. ft. Three Rivers Convention Center, with more than 100 vendor tables and 35 vendor booths. The Father’s Day Weekend timing makes the 2026 show the perfect activity for father’s and the loved-ones in their lives. The family-friendly PNW Collector Convention (PNWCC) will feature rows of collectible and sought-after memorabilia from sports cards and autographed sports apparel to coins, comics, stamps, trading cards, and more. Vendor tables are available now with vendors able to select their exact table location directly on the PNW show website . The convention offers the opportunity to showcase collections, connect with buyers, and to be part of the largest collector event in eastern Washington. The show opens at 10 a.m. on June 20 and 10 a.m. June 21 and continues until to 5 p.m. each day. The convention will provide a fun space for enthusiasts to buy, sell, trade, and expertly exhibit their cherished collections. Located in Washington’s Wine Country and just a short drive from Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise, and other area cities, the two-day convention is a “can’t miss” event for the region’s top collectors.

“The 2026 PNW Collector Convention will be 20% larger for year three and we’re thrilled to be hosting it on Father’s Day Weekend — a time when families are often looking for a fun and friendly event to get together and spend time,” said Jasmin Gervin, Partner, PNW Conventions LLC. “The annual free-admission event is designed for the dedicated and passionate collector community and we are excited to once again welcome hundreds of collectors to Washington for an event that brings together and inspires collectors of sports cards, coins, stamps, and other collectible memorabilia.”

The PNWCC is perfect for collectors who relish collectibles including rare and contemporary sports cards, new and vintage coins, and several other collectible categories. Collectors can find Funko, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and plenty of other TCG (trading card games). will have the opportunity to find hidden gems enabling them to complete their collections and network with like-minded enthusiasts. Early bird passes are now available allowing 30-minute early-access entry on both Saturday June 20 and Sunday June 21 for just $15. Early entry gives collectors the first choice among the best collectibles before the general public has entered the convention, which can enhance the overall browsing and buying experience. Kids will receive a free surprise bag at the 2026 edition of the show.

Vendors can secure their space at the show by registering in advance and can choose from multiple packages, including tables starting at $220 for both days and full booths starting at $420 for both days. Prominently featured Showcase Square spaces are available starting at $1200. In 2025, booths sold out by April, so vendors intent on purchasing a booth should do so early. Special guest appearances will be announced in the months and weeks leading up to the convention. Previous guests included former Seattle Seahawk star, Cliff Avril, and Melanie Kohn, the voice of “Lucy” on Peanuts, from 1974 to 1977.

Organizations and businesses seeking to connect with a highly targeted audience of sports, coin, stamp, and other memorabilia collectors can enhance their brand visibility and affinity by purchasing event sponsorships. More information on sponsorships is available at the official PNWCC website.

Jasmin Gervin can be made available for select in-person interviews with local television news media or for select phone and Zoom interviews with media outlets statewide.

A limited amount of vendor booths and tables remain available. For more information on the second-annual PNWCC please visit .

About PNW Conventions LLC: Headquartered in Richland, WA, PNW Conventions LLC specializes in the organization and promotion of premier conference events in the Pacific Northwest. PNW coordinates and orchestrates unforgettable event shows that leave lasting impressions. PNW’s mission is to take visions and transform them into captivating realities, making every event a memorable masterpiece. PNW Conventions LLC is a female-founded, self-funded, and family-run business local to Washington State.