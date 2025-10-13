403
Car crash results in ending lives of three Qatari diplomats
(MENAFN) Three Qatari diplomats lost their lives and two others were injured in a car crash in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, officials confirmed.
Qatar’s Embassy in Cairo stated on social media platform X that Emiri Diwan members Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Al-Ghanem Al-Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al-Jaber died in the accident while carrying out official duties. Two other members, Abdullah Issa Al-Kuwari and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Buainain, were hospitalized at Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital for treatment.
The embassy said both the deceased and the injured would be flown back to Doha on a Qatari aircraft and expressed gratitude to Egyptian authorities “for their cooperation, care, and attention in following up on the incident and providing the necessary facilitation.”
Reports from Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News indicated that the crash was caused by a steering wheel malfunction.
The accident comes just before an international peace summit set for Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, with over 20 countries expected to participate. The summit aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to an Egyptian presidential statement.
Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of his 20-point plan, designed to implement a Gaza ceasefire. Under this deal, all Israeli captives will be released in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Israeli forces gradually withdraw from Gaza. The first phase took effect at noon local time on Friday (09:00 GMT).
The plan’s second phase envisions a new governing framework in Gaza excluding Hamas, the deployment of a security force composed of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have reportedly killed more than 67,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.
