Trump Threatens to Send Tomahawks Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he could authorize sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine if the conflict with Russia remains unresolved.
Speaking as he departed for Israel and Egypt to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on a Gaza ceasefire, Trump said the Ukrainian government “would like to have Tomahawks” and referenced recent discussions with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We talked about that, and so we'll see,” he said.
He added that he had raised the issue with Kyiv and suggested he might also need to speak directly with Russia about the prospect. “I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest. Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that, in all fairness,” he said he told President Zelenskyy, calling Tomahawks “a new step of aggression.”
Framing the weapons as both potent and provocative, Trump warned of possible action if hostilities continue. “Look, if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks. I may say that the Tomahawk is a credible weapon, a very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that…I might tell them that if the war is not settled, that we may very well. We may not, but we may do it.”
He added a stated preference for a diplomatic end to the fighting: “I want to see the war settled,” he said.
The comments followed remarks by Zelenskyy, who said Trump’s plan for a Gaza ceasefire offers "hope" that a comparable formula could help end the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy also indicated that the two governments are discussing the United States supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv.
Last Monday, Trump said he was close to a decision on providing the missiles and stressed the need for oversight on their use: he wanted to “find out what they're doing with them, where they're sending them.”
