Seven Hostages Handed Over To Israeli Forces After Two Years In Hamas Captivity
The seven include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.
The Red Cross handed over the hostages to the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.
In a post on X, the IDF said, "Returning to Their Borders. Seven returning hostages have now met IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip, and they are on their way to Israeli territory."
The military said that the hostages will first undergo a medical assessment upon their arrival.
"IDF commanders and soldiers salute and embrace the returnees on their way back home," the military said.
"The IDF spokesperson asks the public to exercise responsibility and sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returnees, and to adhere to official information. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later," it added.
The other 13 hostages will be released later in the day from different areas of Gaza.
Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis are gathered at the Nova site for special holiday prayer services. This is the same site where Hamas massacred several Israelis and took hostage hundreds on October 7, 2023.
Earlier in the day, Hamas announced that it would release 20 "living Israeli captives" in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.
"The agreement reached is the fruit of the steadfastness of our people and the resilience of its resistance fighters, and we announce our commitment to the agreement reached and the related timelines as long as the occupation adheres to it," Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.
"The occupation could have returned most of its captives alive many months ago, but it continued to stall," it added.
