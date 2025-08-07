Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon Cabinet Approves Disarming Hezbollah By End Of Year

Lebanon Cabinet Approves Disarming Hezbollah By End Of Year


Lebanon's information minister said the cabinet had approved on Thursday only the objectives of a US proposal for disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year, along with ending Israel's military operations in the country, but they did not discuss the full details of it.

