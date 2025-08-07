Lebanon Cabinet Approves Disarming Hezbollah By End Of Year

Lebanon's information minister said the cabinet had approved on Thursday only the objectives of a US proposal for disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year, along with ending Israel's military operations in the country, but they did not discuss the full details of it.

