Binance Commits $283 Million To Offset Token De-Peg Losses

Binance has pledged $283 million in compensation for users whose holdings suffered from token de-pegging during Friday's extreme market turmoil. The capital injection is aimed at covering verifiable losses directly caused by platform anomalies.

The move follows a dramatic period of volatility that triggered sharp deviations in stablecoins and staking tokens , with some altcoins registering drastic steep declines or even temporary zero valuations on Binance. Analysts and insiders view the compensation effort as a critical test of the exchange's stewardship and resilience.

Between 20:50 and 22:00 UTC on Friday, intense selling pressure and slumping liquidity pushed multiple tokens away from their pegged values, according to Binance's internal timeline. The tokens most affected included USDE , BNSOL , and WBETH . Binance said the de-pegging began around 21:36 UTC and bottomed shortly thereafter.

The exchange insists that all compensations will be limited to losses traceable to system errors or platform shortcomings-not losses deriving from normal market fluctuations or unrealised price shifts. Users must substantiate their claims with transaction records and proof that the losses stemmed from mispricing on Binance.

During the crash, some tokens on Binance appeared to hit“zero” for brief moments. But that zero pricing was largely a display artifact linked to system overload and liquidity gaps, rather than reflecting true value collapse. In parallel, those same tokens maintained nonzero trading levels on other exchanges, underscoring that Binance's internal issues amplified the anomaly.

To explain the phenomenon, Binance managers pointed to cascading liquidations. As prices dropped, collateralised altcoins were automatically sold to cover leveraged positions, feeding further selling pressure. That mechanism, combined with display parameter issues in decimal configuration, led to mispricing events.

Binance executive Richard Teng issued a public apology, stating:“I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted. We don't make excuses - we listen closely, learn from what happened, and are committed to doing better.” Meanwhile, Binance co-founder Yi He reaffirmed that the firm sees this as a responsibility to its user community, pledging to examine each claim thoroughly.

Crypto markets were hit hard across the board. Over $20 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated industry-wide, with Bitcoin plunging from over $124,000 to lows near $105,000, while altcoins exposed to margin stress plunged further. The market contraction erased nearly $850 billion in market capitalisation within hours.

