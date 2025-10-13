Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 13

2025-10-13 02:05:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 13, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies increased, while the value of 4 currencies decreased compared to October 12.

The official rate for $1 is 589,121 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,336 rials. On October 12, the euro was priced at 682,157 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 13

Rial on October 12

1 US dollar

USD

589,121

587,115

1 British pound

GBP

788,223

784,513

1 Swiss franc

CHF

736,994

734,513

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,937

61,736

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,207

58,000

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,661

91,226

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,638

6,609

1 UAE Dirham

AED

160,414

159,868

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,917,535

1,911,707

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

209,533

208,836

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,073

388,633

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

75,699

75,441

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,530,042

1,524,824

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,363

419,212

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,084

335,969

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,666

33,540

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,095

14,088

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,222

7,225

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,846

161,295

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,948

44,812

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

383,645

380,135

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

157,099

156,564

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,566,811

1,561,476

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,672

452,645

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

483,501

481,461

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,479

19,413

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

281

280

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,680

412,889

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,654

108,267

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

82,599

82,285

100 Thai baht

THB

1,804,719

1,797,654

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

139,472

139,005

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,652

412,215

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

830,918

828,089

1 euro

EUR

684,336

682,157

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,500

109,032

1 Georgian lari

GEL

217,397

216,757

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

35,554

35,438

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,853

8,859

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,680

173,048

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

346,372

345,199

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,010,932

1,007,395

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

63,591

63,645

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

168,309

167,493

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,039

3,042

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,079 rials and $1 costs 724,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,582 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,967 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth approximately 1.09 -1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.

