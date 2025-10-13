Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 13
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 13
|
Rial on October 12
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
589,121
|
587,115
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
788,223
|
784,513
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
736,994
|
734,513
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,937
|
61,736
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,207
|
58,000
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,661
|
91,226
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,638
|
6,609
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
160,414
|
159,868
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,917,535
|
1,911,707
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
209,533
|
208,836
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
390,073
|
388,633
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,699
|
75,441
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,530,042
|
1,524,824
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
421,363
|
419,212
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
337,084
|
335,969
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,666
|
33,540
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,095
|
14,088
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,222
|
7,225
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
161,846
|
161,295
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,948
|
44,812
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
383,645
|
380,135
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
157,099
|
156,564
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,566,811
|
1,561,476
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
454,672
|
452,645
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
483,501
|
481,461
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,479
|
19,413
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
281
|
280
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
414,680
|
412,889
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
108,654
|
108,267
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
82,599
|
82,285
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,804,719
|
1,797,654
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
139,472
|
139,005
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
412,652
|
412,215
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
830,918
|
828,089
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
684,336
|
682,157
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,500
|
109,032
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
217,397
|
216,757
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
35,554
|
35,438
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,853
|
8,859
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,680
|
173,048
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
346,372
|
345,199
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,010,932
|
1,007,395
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
63,591
|
63,645
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
168,309
|
167,493
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,039
|
3,042
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,079 rials and $1 costs 724,056 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,582 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,967 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth approximately 1.09 -1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.
