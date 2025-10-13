Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 13

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 13, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 41 currencies increased, while the value of 4 currencies decreased compared to October 12. The official rate for $1 is 589,121 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,336 rials. On October 12, the euro was priced at 682,157 rials.

Currency Rial on October 13 Rial on October 12 1 US dollar USD 589,121 587,115 1 British pound GBP 788,223 784,513 1 Swiss franc CHF 736,994 734,513 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,937 61,736 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,207 58,000 1 Danish krone DKK 91,661 91,226 1 Indian rupee INR 6,638 6,609 1 UAE Dirham AED 160,414 159,868 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,917,535 1,911,707 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 209,533 208,836 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,073 388,633 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 75,699 75,441 1 Omani rial OMR 1,530,042 1,524,824 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,363 419,212 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,084 335,969 1 South African rand ZAR 33,666 33,540 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,095 14,088 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,222 7,225 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,846 161,295 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,948 44,812 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 383,645 380,135 1 Saudi riyal SAR 157,099 156,564 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,566,811 1,561,476 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,672 452,645 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 483,501 481,461 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,479 19,413 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 281 280 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,680 412,889 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,654 108,267 1 Chinese yuan CNY 82,599 82,285 100 Thai baht THB 1,804,719 1,797,654 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 139,472 139,005 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,652 412,215 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 830,918 828,089 1 euro EUR 684,336 682,157 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,500 109,032 1 Georgian lari GEL 217,397 216,757 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 35,554 35,438 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,853 8,859 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,680 173,048 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 346,372 345,199 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,010,932 1,007,395 1 Tajik somoni TJS 63,591 63,645 1 Turkmen manat TMT 168,309 167,493 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,039 3,042

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,079 rials and $1 costs 724,056 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,582 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,967 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth approximately 1.09 -1.12 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.27-1.30 million rials.