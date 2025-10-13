403
IMF, World Bank Autumn Meetings Begin Monetary, Financial Discussions On Table
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The 2025 Autumn Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank kicked off on Monday with participants, including Kuwait, set to discuss variety issues of financial and monetary issues.
Kuwait's delegation is expected to be headed by Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem.
The Autumn Meetings will continue until next Saturday, with discussions and meetings focusing on matters such as "Structural Shifts in Life Insurance and Implications for Financial Stability" and "Global Trade Policy Spillovers to ASEAN", both featured on the first day.
First-day discussions will also include "A Panorama of the External Financing Landscape in Sub-Saharan Africa" and "Supply Chain Diversification and Resilience".
The Autumn Meetings will also reveal statistics and data on a variety of issues and also will witness the release of the October 2025 Global Financial Stability Report.
The report provides an evaluation of the international financial system and markets as well as the funding of outlook for emerging markets within the global contest.
A session on reconstructing Syria will be featured during the Autumn Meetings after years of war in the Middle Eastern country.
Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad Yisr Barnieh will brief the meeting on efforts to revive the economy with international partners and the involvement of the IMF and the World Bank.
Other sessions in the Autumn Meetings will include financial crimes, fraud, and corruption, and ways to tackle such alarming problems.
The Autumn Meetings are an annual event providing a platform for policymakers and international experts to discuss the current state of the world. (end)
