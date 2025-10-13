403
Hamas to Opt Out of Gaza Ceasefire Signing Ceremony in Egypt
(MENAFN) Hamas has confirmed it will not participate in the signing ceremony for the US-mediated peace agreement set to take place in Egypt on Monday, spokesman Husam Badran told the press. He also expressed serious concerns over key elements of the peace plan championed by US President Donald Trump.
The announcement comes after both Israel and Hamas declared an end to the brutal conflict ignited on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants launched an attack killing approximately 1,200 Israelis and taking around 250 hostages. The subsequent Israeli military response has reportedly resulted in over 67,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to local authorities. The region now faces widespread devastation and a severe humanitarian emergency, with the United Nations accusing Israel of genocide.
Speaking to media on Sunday, Badran stated, “Hamas will not be involved in the signing process. Only mediators and American and Israeli officials will be present.” At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told media that “no Israeli official will attend” the summit either.
Badran further emphasized to the French news agency, “talk about expelling Palestinians, whether they are Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense.” He described the second phase of the peace plan’s execution as laden with “many complexities and difficulties.”
The ceasefire previously brokered was unilaterally terminated by Israel in March, with Netanyahu recently hinting that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) might renew its military offensive in Gaza if Hamas refuses to disarm. Within Israel’s government coalition, several members have already opposed any concessions toward Hamas.
President Trump’s plan, revealed in late September, calls for the release of all 48 Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, currently held by Hamas in Gaza. In exchange, Israel must free 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained since 2023.
Additionally, the agreement outlines a phased withdrawal of the IDF from parts of Gaza, culminating in a full troop pullout. On Friday, the Israeli military announced that it had begun retreating from its positions.
The comprehensive 20-point ceasefire framework envisions the creation of a transitional international administration in Gaza. Hamas is expected to disarm and be removed from governing authority, transforming the territory into a “deradicalized, terror-free zone.”
