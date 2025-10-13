SBI Announces 30% Job Reservation For Women: Big Boost For Female Workforce

SBI has announced a 30% job reservation for women, aiming to increase its female workforce significantly within five years. The bank is also expanding all-women branches, reinforcing its commitment to women's empowerment in the workplace.

India's largest public sector bank, SBI, has set an ambitious goal to increase its female workforce to 30% within the next five years. This initiative is part of the bank's broader commitment to promoting gender equality and creating a more inclusive workplace environment. By actively encouraging women's participation at all levels, SBI aims to lead the way in empowering female professionals across the banking sector.

Deputy Managing Director Kishore Kumar highlighted that although women make up 33% of SBI's frontline staff, the overall representation of women in the workforce stands at 27%. To bridge this gap, the bank is actively implementing measures to enhance gender balance and promote greater equality across all roles.

SBI is bridging the gender gap with initiatives like a creche allowance for working moms and special training for women returning from leave to prepare them for leadership roles.

Considering women's health needs, the bank plans to introduce schemes like breast and cervical cancer screenings and a nutrition allowance for pregnant staff.

SBI is expanding its all-women branches. Over 340 branches are currently run by women, and the bank plans to increase this number in the coming years.