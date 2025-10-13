403
Tripura Emerges As The Northeast's Rising Innovation Powerhouse At The Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Oct 12, 2025: The Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, held at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore, concluded with remarkable outcomes of INR 100 crore in investment commitments, participation from 20+ global startup stakeholders and speakers, and a record 71,000+ visitors.
Organised by StartupTN, the summit served as a vibrant platform for global investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaborate and chart the future of India's innovation economy. Amid the stellar participation, Tripura emerged as a standout performer, showcasing how a small Northeastern state is building sustained momentum, inclusivity, and impact in the national startup landscape.
Delivering an inspiring address at the summit, Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, IT, Government of Tripura, highlighted Tripura's rapid evolution as a regional startup leader driven by vision, policy innovation, and measurable outcomes.
"Tripura stands at an important inflexion point. In alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a $5 trillion economy by 2028 & achieving Vikshit Bharat by 2047, we are determined to play a strategic role in India's innovation-led growth story under the leadership of our Chief Minister, Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha," said Shri Geshan.
"Our vision is clear: to build an Unnato and Shreshtho Tripura, where entrepreneurship is not a privilege but a pathway to prosperity. Each state may be at a different stage of its startup journey, but our common goal is to democratize innovation and take opportunity to every corner of India, including smaller and border states like ours."
As per the December 2024 Startup India report 'Prabhaav: Startup India 9-Year Factbook', Tripura has maintained an impressive 66% average growth rate in startup recognitions over the past five years. We also lead in two crucial categories: top-performing Tier 2/3 districts and the highest number of women-led startups in the Northeast. These results are proof that consistency, clarity, and collaboration can transform intent into impact."
Tripura: From Policy Pioneer to Performance Leader
Tripura was among the first Northeastern states to adopt a Startup Policy/Scheme (2019), establishing a robust foundation for structured entrepreneurial development. It was recognized as a Category B - Leader in the Startup India State Ranking 2022. The Tripura Startup Policy 2024 builds on this success with a dedicated â‚150 crore around fund for aspiring entrepreneurs, startup grants for students and incubators, and patent support for innovators.
The State currently hosts over 80 recognised startups and 8 active incubators, including the ISRO-supported Space Tech Incubation Centre at NIT Agartala and the Tripura University Business Incubator, creating an institutional ecosystem that nurtures innovation from idea to scale.
A Strategic Gateway to Southeast Asia
With its approx. 41 lakh population, more than 94% literacy rate, and unique international connectivity, Tripura is positioning itself as the gateway to Southeast Asia, leveraging trade routes like the Agartala-Akhaura rail link and Integrated Check Posts to provide startups direct access to ASEAN markets.
Its startups are pioneering solutions in agri-tech, bamboo-based products, green packaging, eco-tourism, and fintech, aligning local strengths with global opportunities.
IT as the Core Driver of Growth
Tripura's growing IT ecosystem, supported by India's third-highest high-speed internet connectivity, the Tripura IT Incentive Scheme (2017), and the International Internet Gateway in Agartala, is enabling digital transformation beyond metros.
"Our goal is to blend IT with entrepreneurship, to empower every district with digital tools, startup resources, and market access," said Shri Geshan. "Tripura is not waiting for change; we are continuously building momentum, adding capacity, and moving decisively on the path of progress."
Collaboration as the Way Forward
Tripura emphasised its commitment to cross-state collaboration, proposing partnerships with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam for deep-tech, agri-tech, and green innovation, as well as shared venture funding and joint innovation challenges.
"Tripura may be small, but our intent is always BIG. Tripura is proving that innovation does not need to be metro-centric - it needs to be mission-driven," Shri Geshan concluded.
The Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 thus became a defining platform showcasing how emerging innovation states like Tripura are adding fresh energy, resilience, and diversity to India's global startup movement.
