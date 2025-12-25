Reunion Of Thackeray Brothers To Protect Marathi Manoos' Welfare: Shiv Sena(UBT) In Saamana

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday said that while many alliances and coalitions have occurred in the politics of the state and country, the tie-up between the Shiv Sena(UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founded by Raj Thackeray is set to be historic, revolutionary, and a source of strength for the Marathi Manoos.

The party said that the reunion of the Thackeray brothers is a "good omen" for Maharashtra in defeating those perceived as "traitors to the state".

In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the party said the BJP and Shinde faction claim that they are "not afraid" of the united Thackeray front; this rhetoric masks deep-seated internal fear. The message of the alliance is clear -- Maharashtra will now erupt in resistance, the Marathi man will stand against injustice, and he will fight to win.

A day after the formal reunion of Thackeray cousins for the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies in Maharashtra, the Thackeray camp claimed it is not a transactional political deal, but a sacred vow to protect the welfare of the Marathi people.

The Thackeray camp levelled harsh criticism against the Central government and the current state leadership, alleging that "Delhi" has adopted a policy to systematically weaken the Marathi Manoos through the misuse of power. It accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of acting as "servants of Delhi", claiming they remain silent spectators to an economic and cultural "invasion" of Maharashtra.

The editorial said the alliance also seeks to counter a perceived conspiracy by "outsiders" and wealthy businessmen to decouple Mumbai from Maharashtra. It further elaborates that the Thackeray brothers have joined hands when prime real estate from Panvel and Thane to Raigad and Alibaug has been seized by associates of the "Shah company".

"The ruling BJP views Mumbai only through the lens of 'loot' and auctioning, prioritising builders over the local Marathi population. The future of Mumbai is not safe in the hands of those who wish to link it to Gujarat. The original Shiv Sena was dismantled because it stood as a barrier to plans of merging Mumbai's interests with Gujarat,” it added.

According to the editorial, the Thackeray brothers have united with a readiness for sacrifice to protect Mumbai, highlighting a perceived decline of Maharashtra's influence in national politics. It further warned of a conspiracy by "outsiders" to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. It reiterated that the BJP has no emotional connection to an undivided Maharashtra and views Mumbai only as a source of loot.

The Thackeray camp strongly justified the alliance between the Shiv Sena(UBT) and MNS, saying that it took place when there was a "historical fear in Delhi regarding the bravery and political diplomacy of the Marathi people, who once hoisted their flag beyond Attock".