Russia Returns To ATACMS-Hit Base In Luhansk, Partisans Report

As reported by Ukrinform, ATESH said this in a Telegram post.

Visually, no restoration work has been carried out at the site since the earlier strikes: the buildings remain damaged. However, this has not prevented the invaders from once again moving equipment to the area. New military vehicles and covered cargo trucks have been observed around the ruins and directly on the base grounds.

ATESH agents have consistently documented both heavy and light vehicles at the site and conducted continuous surveillance of the facility throughout 2024–2025 as part of large-scale intelligence operations in Luhansk.

In June 2024, the base was struck by ATACMS missiles, destroying a significant portion of its vehicle fleet and logistics infrastructure. The facility was used by Russia's 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (military unit 08807) to store armored vehicles, UAVs (Orlan-10, Takhion, Eleron-3SV), and to house personnel.

Apparently, Russian military command is counting on the Ukrainian Defense Forces not striking the same“ruins” twice.

