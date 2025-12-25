Noah Schnapp Says Child Actors Need Therapy

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS)“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, who has been in the career as a child actor for nearly a decade, believes child actors need therapy as he calls it an“abnormal life.”

The actor recently revealed that after thinking he didn't need it as a“happy-go-lucky kid,” he's since gone to therapy, which he agrees with singer-actress Ariana Grande that it should be mandatory for children in their line of work, reports deadline.

“It's hard to grow up in the public eye. You don't know yourself, you haven't figured anything out, and now you're expected to know everything and have all the answers,”,” Schnapp told USA Today.

Schnapp added,“I was constantly saying the wrong things or being embarrassed by not taking certain things seriously that I should've, and then that lives on forever. People grow and learn, and to do that publicly is not easy.”

Debuting its series finale on New Year's Eve, Schnapp was 11 when filming Season 1 of

“Stranger Things”, which kicked off its five-season run in 2016.

“Through the years, it becomes like, 'No, this is an abnormal life and you need some type of support system outside of your parents,'” said Schnapp.

“Growing up, I never understood why people were depressed or turned to drugs or had eating disorders. As you get older, you understand how the pressures of Hollywood can create that,” he added.

“I always tell my parents, 'I could never live in LA. I think I would get lost.'”

Stranger Things is an American television series created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. The show combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, fantasy, and coming-of-age drama.

Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The show also drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programs.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton.