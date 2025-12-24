'May This Season Bring Joy, Happiness, Prosperity: Rahul Gandhi Extends Christmas Greeting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday extended Christmas greetings to the people.

Taking to the social media platform X, he shared a video message saying,“Merry Christmas everyone! May this season bring joy, happiness, and prosperity, and fill your lives with love and compassion."

In the video, Gandhi can also be heard wishing people a Happy New Year and saying,“Have a great year in 2026. Lots of love to everybody.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended warm greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Christmas, saying that the sacred festival inspires people to uphold timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace and unity.

In a message shared on X, Kharge said,“On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens. This sacred festival, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, inspires us to uphold the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity."

He further expressed hope that the festive occasion would strengthen the collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society.

“May this blessed occasion strengthen our collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society and bring renewed hope, happiness, and prosperity to all. Merry Christmas,” the Congress President added.

The Congress party also conveyed its wishes through a post on X, extending greetings to people across the country.

“May this festive season bring peace, good health, and lasting happiness to every home. May love and unity bring us together towards a brighter and more compassionate future. The Congress family wishes everyone a Merry Christmas,” the party said.

Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is observed every year on December 25. Celebrated across the world, the festival is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness and love, and holds deep religious significance for Christians. Over the years, it has also evolved into a cultural celebration that transcends religious boundaries.

Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. While Christians celebrate December 25 as the birth of Jesus Christ, whom they believe to be the Son of God, the Bible does not specify the exact date of his birth. Early Christians selected this date to coincide with existing winter festivals that were already widely observed.