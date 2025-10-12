Former Panama President Pérez Balladares: I Am Convinced That It Is Absolutely Necessary To Reopen The Mine.

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former President Ernesto Pérez Balladares believes there needs to be a proposal for the future management of the mine, an activity that contributes greatly to the economy. Pérez Balladares made no secret of his position regarding this project, which he believes should be reopened. “Obviously, I am totally convinced that it is absolutely necessary to reopen the mine,” he said on the program Debate Abierto. The former president acknowledged that he hopes the copper mine can soon reactivate job creation. Along these lines, he asserted that there are other projects that could be pursued.

“There are several investments that must be made in the coming months. One, of course, is the expansion of the Río Indio watershed; that's a huge investment that will generate jobs,” he commented. This week, the Ministry of the Environment issued the order to proceed with a comprehensive audit of the Donoso mine. Environmental lawyer Harley Mitchell says this audit is an opportunity for the country to discuss how a company of this size is run, what the environmental risks and impacts are, and how these are mitigated. “It's being viewed in public opinion as if this determines whether or not the mining project reopens.

I'd rather think it will be an input that the president and his cabinet can rely on at the negotiating table,” Mitchell added. For his part, the president of the Mining Chamber, Roderick Gutiérrez, recalled that it must be made clear that the 371 commitments from the 2011 environmental impact study will be audited, and that environmental impact studies do not expire. “Saying that 45% will not be audited is an attempt to distort the information and, on the other hand, to create doubt in the community, which is actually part of their specialty,” he warned.