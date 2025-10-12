Former Panama President Pérez Balladares: I Am Convinced That It Is Absolutely Necessary To Reopen The Mine.

Former Panama President Pérez Balladares: I Am Convinced That It Is Absolutely Necessary To Reopen The Mine. -
“There are several investments that must be made in the coming months. One, of course, is the expansion of the Río Indio watershed; that's a huge investment that will generate jobs,” he commented. This week, the Ministry of the Environment issued the order to proceed with a comprehensive audit of the Donoso mine. Environmental lawyer Harley Mitchell says this audit is an opportunity for the country to discuss how a company of this size is run, what the environmental risks and impacts are, and how these are mitigated. “It's being viewed in public opinion as if this determines whether or not the mining project reopens.
I'd rather think it will be an input that the president and his cabinet can rely on at the negotiating table,” Mitchell added. For his part, the president of the Mining Chamber, Roderick Gutiérrez, recalled that it must be made clear that the 371 commitments from the 2011 environmental impact study will be audited, and that environmental impact studies do not expire. “Saying that 45% will not be audited is an attempt to distort the information and, on the other hand, to create doubt in the community, which is actually part of their specialty,” he warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment