Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market To Grow At 20.9% CAGR From 2025-2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market Size And Growth?

The market size for gene-circuit cell therapy has experienced an immense expansion over the past few years. Predictions indicate that it will surge from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The substantial growth witnessed in the historic period is mainly driven by an increased demand for programmable and targeted therapies, escalating investments in gene and cell therapy R&D, a rising incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, plus a broadening scope of clinical trials for engineered cell therapies.

The market size of gene-circuit cell therapy is projected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's anticipated to reach $2.95 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising adoption of in-vivo delivery and non-viral platforms, increased regulatory support alongside streamlined approval procedures, expanded investment from pharmaceutical companies and venture capital, escalating demand for readily available allogeneic cell therapies, and the broadening of manufacturing capabilities and gene synthesis services. Key trends during the projection period include progression in synthetic gene circuit design, breakthroughs in safety switches and adjustable control systems, advancements in automated, scalable manufacturing, and the fusion of technology with real-time tracking and bioinformatics.

Download a free sample of the gene-circuit cell therapy market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market?

The increase in genetic diseases is projected to boost the gene-circuit cell therapy market's growth in the future. These disorders result from DNA mutations or changes, which can be acquired or inherent, influencing health, development, and bodily functions. The increased awareness and improvements in diagnostic technology are contributing to the increasing prevalence of these diseases, as they facilitate earlier and more precise identification of previously undiscovered conditions. By providing precise and programmable treatment options, gene-circuit cell therapy heightens the management of genetic disorders. It is particularly beneficial for complex or previously untreatable genetic defects. The therapy improves patient results by accurately altering or coordinating cellular functions, alleviating disease symptoms, and offering potential functional cures. For example, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a UK-based national charity, showed a growth in diagnosed cystic fibrosis (CF) patients from 10,908 in 2021 to 11,148 in 2022. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is fueling the gene-circuit cell therapy market's growth. The escalating acceptance of personalized medicine is also anticipated to drive the growth of the gene-circuit cell therapy market. Personalized medicine is a medical strategy that adjusts treatment and prevention methods to an individual’s distinct genetic composition, lifestyle, and surroundings. The increase in personalized medicine usage is primarily due to genomics advances, allowing for precise identification of genetic variations and individualized treatments. Gene-circuit cell therapy facilitates personalized medicine by providing targeted and programmable treatment strategies, making it perfect for complex and prolonged diseases. It enhances therapeutic accuracy by adapting interventions to individual patient necessities, thereby improving treatment effectiveness and overall health outcomes. For example, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US-based nonprofit organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) validated 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a substantial increase from 12 in 2022. Therefore, the escalating acceptance of personalized medicine is propelling the gene-circuit cell therapy market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market?

Major players in the Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tmunity Therapeutics Inc.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

• Arcellx Inc.

• Beam Therapeutics Inc.

• CRISPR Therapeutics AG

• Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

• Orchard Therapeutics plc

• Fate Therapeutics Inc.

• Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

• BlueRock Therapeutics LP (a subsidiary of Bayer AG)

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market In The Globe?

Primary players in the gene-circuit cell therapy market are channeling their efforts towards the creation of advanced therapeutic platforms, such as CRISPR-based gene editing systems. The aim is to enhance the precision of treatment, better therapeutic outcomes, and tackle genetic disorders that were once thought incurable. CRISPR-based gene editing technology provides the opportunity to make detailed modifications to the genome, thereby fixing genetic anomalies or introducing therapeutic genes into cells. In December 2023, a partnership was formed between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., an American biopharmaceutical firm, and CRISPR Therapeutics Inc., an American biotechnology research company. They received temporary marketing approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom (U.K.) for CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel, exa-cel). This is designed for patients aged 12 and above, suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) as well as recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Casgevy operates by modifying a patient’s hematopoietic stem cells with the aim of sparking the production of fetal hemoglobin, which drastically reduces, or completely eliminates, disease symptoms and potentially offers a functional cure for these conditions.

How Is The Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market Segmented?

The gene-circuit cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Autologous, Allogeneic

2) By Technology: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Oncology, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Autologous: Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapies, T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-T Cell Therapies, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies, Stem Cell-Based Therapies

2) By Allogeneic: Off-The-Shelf Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T Cell Therapies, Off-The-Shelf Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies, TT-Cell Receptor (TCR)-T Cell Therapies, Stem Cell-Derived Therapies

View the full gene-circuit cell therapy market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market?

In the Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the foremost region in 2024. It provides coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gene-Circuit Cell Therapy Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genes Therapy Global Market Report 2025

/report/genes-therapy-global-market-report

Cell And Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Services Global Market Report 2025

/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-clinical-trial-services-global-market-report

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025

/report/nucleic-acid-based-gene-therapy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "