Five People Were Injured In Chernihiv As Result Of Russian Drone Attack
“The enemy is attacking the city with UAVs again. Two explosions have been recorded,” the message says.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka kills two, injures five
Later, Bryzhynskyi reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack. One person is in serious condition and has been hospitalized.
As reported, Russian troops shelle the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. A 49-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and another man was wounded.
