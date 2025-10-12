Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five People Were Injured In Chernihiv As Result Of Russian Drone Attack

Five People Were Injured In Chernihiv As Result Of Russian Drone Attack


2025-10-12 03:08:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy is attacking the city with UAVs again. Two explosions have been recorded,” the message says.

Read also: Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka kills two, injures five

Later, Bryzhynskyi reported that five people were injured as a result of the attack. One person is in serious condition and has been hospitalized.

As reported, Russian troops shelle the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. A 49-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and another man was wounded.

