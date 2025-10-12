Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses On Russian Troops In Orikhiv Sector General Staff

2025-10-12 03:08:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces had managed to improve their tactical position near Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.

"We thank the fighters of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion Aidar, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, and other units who demonstrate exemplary courage and coordination, thwart enemy plans, and regain control over Ukrainian territories," the post said.

Earlier, the Aidar Separate Assault Battalion announced that it had regained control of the village of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

