Ukrainian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses On Russian Troops In Orikhiv Sector General Staff
The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces had managed to improve their tactical position near Mali Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.
"We thank the fighters of the 24th Separate Assault Battalion Aidar, the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment, and other units who demonstrate exemplary courage and coordination, thwart enemy plans, and regain control over Ukrainian territories," the post said.
Earlier, the Aidar Separate Assault Battalion announced that it had regained control of the village of Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- Cregis And Sumsub Host Web3 Compliance And Trust Summit In Singapore
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Nodepay Launches Crypto's Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
CommentsNo comment