House Committee Discusses Open Recruitment Mechanism In Public Sector Hiring

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Lower House's Administrative Committee, chaired by MP Mohammad Salameh Alghweiri, held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the current recruitment mechanism through open announcements, in the presence of Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badria Al Balbisi and President of the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) Fayez Nahar.Alghweiri said the meeting was convened after the committee received feedback from graduates regarding the open recruitment process, which replaced hiring from SPAC's registry.Attending MPs called for granting applicants with older submissions a specific percentage of additional points in competitive evaluations and for taking into account curriculum differences when preparing exam questions.They also stressed the need to review humanitarian cases and amend the recruitment criteria for third-category positions.For her part, Al Balbisi said that human resource management in the public sector is one of the key enablers of the Economic Modernization Vision, noting that the gradual transition toward open announcements began between 2019 and 2027.She emphasized that one reason for the public sector's declining performance was past recruitment practices that were not based on competencies, asserting that the open announcement system does not eliminate the role-based approach but rather ensures transparent and fair competition among qualified candidates.Al Balbisi explained that job competencies form the foundation of all aspects of human resource management including selection, appointment, promotion, and training and noted that the government offers between 7,000 and 10,000 jobs annually, which does not meet the large number of applicants.She confirmed that regulatory controls govern the recruitment process through SPAC in coordination with oversight bodies such as the Audit Bureau and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, adding that job interviews are recorded in both audio and video to ensure transparency and fairness in all procedures.