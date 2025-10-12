403
Pope Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Mark Start Of Path Toward Just And Lasting Peace
Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) – Pope Leo XIV expressed hope that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza would mark the beginning of a path leading to a just and lasting peace that respects the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.
In his address following Sunday prayers, the Pontiff said the agreement signifies the start of a peace process in the Holy Land. He called on all concerned parties to continue along this path toward a fair and enduring peace that upholds the legitimate aspirations of both peoples, after a war that left death and destruction everywhere.
