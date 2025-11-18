Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: South Korea Agrees To Join US-Backed Stargate AI Data Centre Project

2025-11-18 11:16:40
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

South Korea has agreed to work with the United Arab Emirates on the US-backed Stargate project to build a massive new artificial intelligence data campus in the Gulf country, Seoul said on Tuesday.

The deal was announced when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was visiting the UAE for a summit with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, aims to become a regional AI hub after President Lee, who took office on June 4, prioritised AI investment to spur growth at a time when US tariffs have clouded the broader economic outlook.

Under a strategic framework agreement signed on Tuesday, the two countries will deepen cooperation in the field of AI, including AI investment and infrastructure, AI supply chains and AI research and development.

Stargate UAE is part of a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump to build the world's largest set of AI data centres outside the United States.

The first phase of that project will be the 1-gigawatt Stargate UAE project, built by state-backed UAE firm G42 in partnership with US firms OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco Systems, as well as Japan's SoftBank Group.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in October signed initial agreements to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate data centers.

