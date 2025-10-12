Jordan Wins Two Gold Awards At Expo 2025 Osaka

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Osaka, Japan, Oct. 12 (Petra) – The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan won two gold awards at the Official Participants Awards ceremony organized by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) as part of Expo 2025 Osaka. Jordan received the top honors in the categories of Pavilion Content Development and Sustainability for medium-sized pavilions (Category B).Jordan was the only country to win two gold awards in this edition of the expo, reflecting its distinction in sustainable design, innovation, and rich cultural storytelling that embodies the Jordanian identity through a contemporary lens.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, who chairs the Expo Organizing Committee, expressed great pride in the achievement, noting that the double victory presents an honorable image of Jordan and its ability to excel at major international events."This success is the result of dedicated teamwork and seamless coordination among all stakeholders," Qudah said. "Jordan has successfully delivered its message to the world through a pavilion that tells the nation's story with creativity and sustainability, highlighting the country's human potential and its civilizational and touristic strengths."Commissioner General of the Jordan Pavilion, Abdelrazzaq Arabiyat, described the recognition as a national source of pride that reflects the creativity and commitment of the Jordanian team. He said the pavilion offered a unique experience blending national identity with environmental innovation and sustainability."This achievement is a true milestone for Jordan and a culmination of joint efforts by state institutions and the Jordan Tourism Board, with direct support from His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II," Arabiyat added. "Jordan has once again proven its ability to compete and innovate on the global stage, despite participating in the medium-sized pavilion category. We dedicate this victory to every Jordanian who takes pride in their country's achievements worldwide."The Official Participants Awards honor excellence in architecture, design, content development, and sustainability.The Jordan Pavilion stood out for its innovative fusion of the Kingdom's ancient history and forward-looking vision, featuring a sustainable design and interactive media that highlight Jordan's natural beauty and environmental and cultural diversity.Jordan's dual gold win came amid fierce competition among more than 165 participating countries, reaffirming the Kingdom's status as a distinguished cultural and tourism destination on the global stage.Jordan's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka serves as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its international presence and promote its tourism and investment potential, in line with the Kingdom's vision for openness, innovation, and sustainability.