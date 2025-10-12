403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shabab Oman II Moored In Jeddah, Carrying Message Of Omani Culture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Esmairan
JEDDAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- After a long voyage of more than 30 seaports around the world, the Omani ship "Shabab Oman II" has docked at Jeddah Yacht Club, conveying its noble mission of bolstering friendship and peace by promoting Omani heritage and culture at its world stops.
The vessel will stay in Jeddah, which is the penultimate leg of its seventh international voyage (Glory of the Seas 2025), on Sunday and Monday before tailing back to the Sultanate of Oman to end up a tour of over 15 countries.
During its long voyage, the ship has trained and qualified more than 150 Omani male and female students. (end)
fn
JEDDAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- After a long voyage of more than 30 seaports around the world, the Omani ship "Shabab Oman II" has docked at Jeddah Yacht Club, conveying its noble mission of bolstering friendship and peace by promoting Omani heritage and culture at its world stops.
The vessel will stay in Jeddah, which is the penultimate leg of its seventh international voyage (Glory of the Seas 2025), on Sunday and Monday before tailing back to the Sultanate of Oman to end up a tour of over 15 countries.
During its long voyage, the ship has trained and qualified more than 150 Omani male and female students. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment