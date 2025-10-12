Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shabab Oman II Moored In Jeddah, Carrying Message Of Omani Culture


2025-10-12 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Esmairan
JEDDAH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- After a long voyage of more than 30 seaports around the world, the Omani ship "Shabab Oman II" has docked at Jeddah Yacht Club, conveying its noble mission of bolstering friendship and peace by promoting Omani heritage and culture at its world stops.
The vessel will stay in Jeddah, which is the penultimate leg of its seventh international voyage (Glory of the Seas 2025), on Sunday and Monday before tailing back to the Sultanate of Oman to end up a tour of over 15 countries.
During its long voyage, the ship has trained and qualified more than 150 Omani male and female students. (end)
