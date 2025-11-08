Panama Quick Reads For November 8 And 9 2025

“My son loved the tamborito”: Esteban De León Osorio's mother bids farewell to her son with an emotional ceremony.

Police Arrest Suspect in the Murder of Young Esteban De León

The suspect was captured in the Arraiján district and transferred to the headquarters of the Directorate of Judicial Investigation in Ancón, where he was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities.

Tax Revenues Totaled $4.738 Billion Through September, But Remain Below Budget

The DGI's preliminary revenue collection report indicates a 14% increase in tax revenue through September. This is more than a year ago; however, it is still 17.6% below the target. Current revenue rose 13.8%, also falling short of the target by 24.2%. Tax revenues continue to show a deficit of 24.2%, equivalent to $1.872 billion, compared to the budget target set between January and September of $7.747 billion.

Suspect in the attack against Alas Chiricanas flight 901 is captured in Venezuela after 31 years on the run.

The attack, which took place on July 19, 1994, marked one of the most tragic episodes in Panamanian aviation history, as 21 people died.

The Three Properties Seized from Gaby Carrizo Have a Value of $1,500

The Comptroller's Office ordered the seizure of assets belonging to former Vice President Carrizo for a total of up to $1.3 million, but excludes key properties in Penonomé and Costa del Este. Panoramic view of the residences linked to José Gabriel Carrizo, in El Coco, Penonomé. In the background, are the stables and riding arena.

Prosecutor's Office Dismisses 4 Lawsuits Filed by Odila Castillo Against Journalist Rolando Rodríguez

Idaan Reports that the Chilibre Plant is Operating at 50% Capacity after an Incident in the Electrical Grid

The Federico Guardia Conte water treatment plant in Chilibre remains out of operation this Saturday, November 8, due to damage to an Ensa pipeline.