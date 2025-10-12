Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 20 Countries Join Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit


2025-10-12 03:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Egypt said Sunday that leaders from 21 Arab and foreign countries, including the State of Kuwait, along with representatives from regional and international organizations, would attend a world peace summit due in Sharm El-Sheikh resort city on Monday.
Co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the summit is intended to promote international cooperation in global peace and stability causes, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
He listed the countries that have confirmed participation in the gathering as, apart from Egypt and the US, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkiye, Indonesia, UAE, Pakistan, India, Bahrain, Oman, Cyprus, Greece, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Azerbaijan, Spain, Armenia and Hungary.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit and European Council President Antonio Costa will also partake in the summit, the spokesman added.
The peace summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh seeks to put an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, step up efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability. (end)
