Dubai Dominates Future Champions Festival At Newmarket Racecourse

The curtain came down on another unforgettable renewal of the Dubai Future Champions Festival at Newmarket Racecourse, the historic home of British racing, with a fitting and unforgettable finale.

Across two absorbing days at the Rowley Mile, Dubai's influence was undeniable as Godolphin's powerhouse trainers Saeed bin Suroor and Charlie Appleby combined with fellow Emirati owners Sheikh Juma Dalmouk Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum to deliver six victories and a host of eye-catching performances.

Supported by Emirates Airline, Godolphin, and Darley, who together sponsored eight races across the glittering card, the festival once again showcased the depth of Dubai's contribution to world racing.

And fittingly, it was a Dubai triumph that brought proceedings to a perfect close.

The Listed Modern Games British EBF Boadicea Stakes (L) provided the grand finale, with Godolphin legend Saeed bin Suroor striking with a horse aptly named Dubai Treasure. Ridden confidently by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, the Godolphin-bred daughter of Exceed And Excel stormed home to seal a deeply satisfying victory for one of racing's modern great trainers.

“Winning here at Newmarket always means a lot,” Bin Suroor, who has saddled over 2,000 career wins, told Khaleej Times.

“This is home for so much of what Godolphin stands for, not least racing excellence. Dubai Treasure is a lovely filly with a big heart, and to win on a weekend supported by Emirates Airline, Godolphin, and Darley makes it even more special.

“The quick ground and six furlongs suited her style of running. We'll take her back to Dubai now and look for a Group race, perhaps the Al Quoz Sprint could be her long-term target.”

While Bin Suroor struck gold on the final day, his Godolphin colleague Charlie Appleby continued to underline his stable's strength in depth.

On Saturday, Appleby saddled a trio of third-place finishers, including Distant Storm in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes, and First Conquest in the Too Darn Hot Darley Stakes, both colts with Classic potential for 2026.

“Distant Storm deserves a good break now,” Appleby said.“He's been on the go for a while, and he's very much a Guineas horse for next year. We're not far off the best of them.”

There was further Dubai cheer when Hankelow, trained by Karl Burke for Epsom Derby-winning owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, produced a front-running masterclass to capture the Emirates Autumn Stakes.

Ridden with poise and precision by Clifford Lee, the two-year-old colt repelled all challengers up the famous Newmarket dip to win by a length and a quarter, continuing Burke's remarkable autumn form on the Rowley Mile.

The opening day had already seen Godolphin and Dubai connections make a resounding impact, highlighted by Appleby and William Buick's winning double with Beckford's Folly, who set a two-year-old course record in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes, and Act of Kindness, an impressive maiden winner in the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Stakes.

Between those triumphs came a stirring win for Olympic shooter Sheikh Juma Dalmouk Al Maktoum, whose progressive Yabher captured the Old Rowley Cup (Heritage Handicap), a testament to Dubai's continued investment and passion for British flat racing.

Meanwhile, Godolphin's strength was equally evident off the track, as their team topped the buyers' list at Tattersalls Book 1, securing 23 elite yearlings, a statement of intent that perfectly complements their racing dominance.

The festival reaffirmed that Dubai remains the heartbeat of international racing.

From the historic stables of Newmarket to the glittering carnivals of Meydan, the blue silks of Godolphin and the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continue to shape the sport's future in a way unmatched anywhere in the world.