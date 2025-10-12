UAE President Offers Condolences To Qatar Emir Over Death Of Diplomats In Car Crash

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to Qatar's Emir over the death of diplomats in a deadly car crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, October 12.

The leader expressed his sincere sympathies to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after three members of the Amiri Diwan were killed in a car crash in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The tragic traffic accident also injured two others, who were taken to the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.

Recommended For You

Earlier, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended condolences to the families of the victims and to Qatar, its leadership, government, and people, over this "painful loss". The Emirates also wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Sunday early morning, the Qatar embassy in Cairo announced that Saud bin Thamer Al Thani, Abdullah Ghanem Al Khayarin, and Hassan Jaber Al Jaber were killed in a "painful traffic accident while performing their duties".

The embassy said it was following up with the authorities in Egypt to monitor the conditions of the two injured: Abdullah Issa Al Kuwari, and Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Buainain.

The injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari plane, after receiving the necessary medical care. The bodies of the deceased will also be repatriated.