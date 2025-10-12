Lawyer Taghreed Dughmi Succeeds Mohannad Al-Azza As Chair Of The Community Media Network Board

The Board of the Community Media Network (CMN) has unanimously elected lawyer Taghreed Dughmi as its new Chair, succeeding Dr. Mohannad Al-Azza. The board also approved the 2026 budget and endorsed a succession plan for General Manager Daoud Kuttab, who has requested to step down from his position by the end of this year.

In a statement, Dughmi expressed her awareness of the importance and responsibility of her new voluntary role, emphasizing her commitment to supporting the network's professional team and providing guidance to sustain its independent journalistic mission.

Journalist Daoud Kuttab, founder of Radio AmmanNet (which later evolved into Radio Al-Balad) and head of CMN for nearly a quarter of a century, said that the time had come to hand over leadership to a new generation that has demonstrated its competence, commitment to community media principles, journalistic independence, and dedication to“giving voice to the voiceless.”

Kuttab praised the current director of Radio Al-Balad Etaf al roudan-whom he recommended as his successor-for her experience, wisdom, and deep understanding of Jordanian society's needs, expressing confidence in her ability to elevate the institution to new levels of excellence and innovation.

Taghreed Dughmi is an active member of the Jordan Bar Association and serves as Director General of“Waee” Foundation for Legal and Human Rights Awareness. She also hosted the long-running legal awareness program“Haqqi” (My Right) on Radio Al-Balad, produced in collaboration with several local institutions, including the Jordan Bar Association, which sponsored the show for several years.

The board also approved the agenda and program for the upcoming“Community Media in the Digital Age” Conference, scheduled for November 15–16 at the Landmark Hotel, coinciding with the network's 25th anniversary since the founding of Radio AmmanNet.

Additionally, the board formed a succession planning committee comprising Taghreed Dughmi, engineer David Al-Reyhani, and Daoud Kuttab, to ensure a smooth leadership transition without affecting the network's performance or its vital community mission.

Participants in the CMN board meeting included Taghreed Dughmi, Ahmad Awad, David Al-Reyhani, Haitham Rawajbeh, Lina Attel, Daoud Kuttab, and Ataf Al-Rawdan.