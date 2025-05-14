403
Trump meets Syrian President while on trip to KSA
(MENAFN) According to a White House representative the USA Leader Donald Trump accepted to meet with Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa in his trip to KSA on Wednesday.
Reported the reprehensive on Tuesday, requesting confidentiality. "The president agreed to say hello to the Syrian president while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow."
The gathering is anticipated to be in Riyadh as Trump got there beforehand on Tuesday including his first international journey since being in the White House office in January.
Trump reported to journalists on Monday before leaving for Saudi Arabia that he is thinking of removing US sanctions on Syria as he desires to make a "fresh start" for Damascus.
Trump reported to journalists at the White House "we're going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off Syria because we want to give them a fresh start. But President Erdogan has asked me about that, many people have asked me about that."
